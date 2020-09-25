Veteran Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away

The veteran singer was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1:04 pm on Friday, 25 September, in Chennai after being hospitalised for over a month. His son SP Charan confirmed the news. SPB was 74.

The singer was admitted to the hospital on 5 August, where he tested positive for coronavirus. He had posted a video on his official Facebook page, informing his fans about his COVID-19 test. Towards the end of August, SPB was said to be stable, though he was on ventilator support and on ECMO.

On 7 September, Charan had announced that SPB had tested negative for coronavirus. The 74-year-old even celebrated his wedding anniversary at the hospital. Even so, Charan had added that his father’s lungs needed to improve.

Last week, Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan, who had been giving regular updates about his father’s health, had posted on Instagram that the singer was recovering well.

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam or SPB was born on 4 June, 1946 in Nellore. In a career spanning 6 decades, Balasubrahmanyam has recorded over 40,000 songs in multiple languages. He is survived by his wife Savithri and children Pallavi and SPB Charan.

(With inputs from The News Minute)