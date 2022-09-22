Thunivu First Look: Ajith Kumar Stars In H Vinoth's Action-Packed Film

Ajith Kumar Stars In In H Vinoth's Action-Packed Film
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Producer Boney Kapoor shared the first look of Thunivu on Twitter. The film stars Ajith Kumar in the leading role and is directed by H Vinoth. The film is the third collaborative project between the actor-producer duo after the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai and the 2022 film Valimai. Both films in question were directed by filmmaker H Vinoth as well.
Kapoor used the hashtags of Thunivu, No Guts No Glory, AK61 First Look and AK61 in his caption. He also went on to tag everyone who is associated with the project.
Not much is known about the project other than the fact that the story is an action-packed film. The leading stars also went on to share the poster of the film, not revealing too much about the plot in question.
In the poster the actor is seen holding a gun and resting on a chair. he is seen wearing a white shirt and trousers. His face isn't clearly visible due to his beard. But he is also seen wearing sunglasses.
The trio also released their film called Valimai earlier this year. The film also featured Karthikeya and Huma Qureshi in lead roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)