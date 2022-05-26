'The Govt Will Continue to Stand With the Survivor': CM Pinarayi on Dileep Case

Actor Dileep, the accused
(Photo: The News Minute)
On Thursday, the survivor of the 2017 sexual assault case, Bhavana, met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She met the Chief Minister after alleging, a few days ago, that the accused had influenced some of the politicians on the ruling front and he is interfering with the investigation of the case.
While coming out of the Secretariat on Thursday, she said, “I have been given the assurance that [they] are completely with me in this case. I believe in the CM's words,” She had also gone on to talk to the CM about the new developments in the case.
She went on to deny ever speaking against the government, “If it did, I apologise. Today I have only shared some concerns I had, and I got a positive response from the CM's side. I spoke to him about what happened in the court. I am very very happy with the assurance he has given me. I am very thankful for it and I believe in his words. He said that there will be every kind of support from the government in the investigation,”
The CM also explained to her what the government had been doing since the beginning of the case and how they will continue to support her,
In February 2017, the complainant was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kerala's Kochi. The trial was nearing completion but new allegations started emerging against the prime accused, which has led to new investigations.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)