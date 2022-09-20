‘Babli Bouncer’ to ‘Chattambi’ : South Films You Can Watch Over This Weekend
(Photo courtesy: Twitter; Altered by the Quint)
Here are some South releases you can catch up over the weekend:
A still from Babli Bouncer
Babli Bouncer is a comedy-drama directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. A small-town girl to a bouncer, Tamannaah Bhatia plays the titular role along with other stars like Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid. The film streams on Disney+ Hotstar from 23 September.
A still from Chattambi
Set in the mid-90’s in a rural backdrop, Chattambi is directed by Abhilash S Kumar. The film stars Sreenath Bhasi and Chemban Vinod. The Malayalam film is slated for theatrical release on 23 September.
A still from Thiruchitrambalam
Thiru in Telugu, or Thiruchitrambalam in Tamil, is a Dhanush-Nithya Menen starrer that released in theatres on 18 August. The rom-com plus family drama, directed by Mithran Jawahar, is all set to stream on SunNXT from 23 September.
A still from Gurtundha Seetakalam
Gurtundha Seetakalam is a coming-of-age love story which stars Satyadev Kancharana, Megha Akash, Kavya Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. It is directed by Nagashekhar and is gearing up for a theatrical release on 23 September.
A poster of Aadhaar
Themed around the fight for identity, Aadhaar is a Tamil flick which marks actor Karunaas’ reunion with director Ramnath Palanikumar after the comedy-drama, Ambasamudram Ambani. The film also stars Arun Pandian, Ineya, Riythvika, and Uma Riyaz in crucial roles. It releases in theatres on 23 September.
A still from First Day First Show
First Day First Show is a Telugu comedy-drama directed by Vamshidhar Goud and Lakshmi Narayana Puttamchetty, starring Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bashu in lead roles. The film streams on Aha from 23 September.
A poster of Dongalunnaru Jagratha
The story of this Telugu film revolves around a small-time thief who gets trapped inside a car. This survival drama is directed by Satish Tripura starring Sri Simha and Samuthrakani in important roles. It is slated for release on 23 September.
A still from Guru Shishyaru
Starring Sharan and Nishvika Naidu, Guru Shishyaru is directed by Jadesh Kumar Hampi. The film releases on 23 September.
A still from Alluri
Alluri is a cop story directed by Pradeep Varma. The Telugu film stars Sree Vishnu and Kayadu Lohar and is slated for release on 23 September.
A still from Diary
Starring Arulnithi, Diary is a Tamil crime thriller. The film also has Pavithrah Marimuthu, Jayaprakash, and others in important roles. The plot revolves around a police officer who cracks a case that has not been solved for several years. The film streams on Aha from 23 September 2022.
A still from Krishna Vrinda Vihari
Krishna Vrinda Vihari is a Telugu movie starring Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia. The film is directed by Anish Krishna and releases in theaters on 23 September.
Rendagam (Tamil) and Siddy (Malayalam) which were slated for release last week got postponed and are releasing on 23 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)