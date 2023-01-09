Shaakuntalam Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines In This Mythological Drama

The story is adapted from Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’. Moreover the story of Shaakuntala revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan, respectively.

The trailer for the film showcased the epic tale becoming a visual spectacle. Moreover, the film seems to stay true to the traditional rendition of the story.