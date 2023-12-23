Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas’ Film Becomes Biggest Opener of 2023

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas’ Film Becomes Biggest Opener of 2023

'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' starring Prabhas hit theatres on 22 December.
Prabhas in a still from Salaar Part 1.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has seen an impressive turnout at the box office after its release on 22 December. According to early estimates, the film has earned Rs 95 crore on the opening day in India. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan held the spot for the biggest opening of the year with Rs 75 crore nett on the first day and has now been overtaken by Salaar.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays a crucial role in the film, also shared that the film made Rs 178.7 crore worldwide. The actor shared on X (formerly Twitter), “The most violent man announced his arrival! #SalaarCeaseFire hits 178.7 crores GBOC (worldwide) on the opening day! The biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023.” 

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is produced by Hombale Films and stars Prabhas in the lead role. The film also stars Sriya Reddy, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. 

The film will release in two parts with the second part titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

