'Salaar' Trailer: Prabhas and Prithviraj Are Friends-Turned-Foes

Prithviraj and Prabhas Are Fierce in Prashanth Neel's Directorial
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj, unveiled the second trailer for their film on Monday, 18 December. The action-packed entertainer marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Prithviraj.
The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapati Babu, Eshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy, among others, in pivotal roles.
The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of two friends who turn each other's enemies. The film seems to have a dystopian theme with gore everywhere.
Have a look at the film's Hindi version of the trailer here:
Salaar is produced by Hombale Pictures and will hit the big screens on 22 December.
