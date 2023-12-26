'Salaar Part 1' Box Office Day 4: Prabhas-Starrer Collects Rs 250 Crore In India

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has been performing very well at the box office. In three days, the Prashanth Neel directorial collected Rs 400 crore globally and is gearing up to cross the Rs 500 crore mark. In India, the action film has crossed Rs 250 crore in four days.

As per reports, Salaar collected Rs 42.50 crore net in India on 25 December. This takes the four-day total collection to Rs 251.60 crore at the domestic box office. The film reportedly recorded an occupancy of 63.41 per cent in India on Christmas.