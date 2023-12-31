Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Salaar' Box Office Day 9: Prabhas Film Inches Towards Rs 600 Crore Globally

Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire released in theatres on 22 December.
A still from Salaar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still from <em>Salaar</em>.</p></div>
Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire has been continuing to perform well at the box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film released in theatres on 22 December.

On Sunday, 31 December, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said on X that Salaar has crossed Rs 578.29 crore globally.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).

