‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Poster Unveiled; Vikram Plays a Fierce Warrier

Ponninyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Rahman will be composing the music and the film is co-written by Ratnam, along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan.

Apart from Vikram the film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan and Trisha as Kundavai. Ponniyin Selvan is set to release in two parts.

The first part of the film will hit screens on 30 September this year. The film is based on the popular Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by Kalki. The story revolves around the life journey of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who was popularly known as Raja Raja Cholan.