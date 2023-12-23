In 'Neru', Mohanlal Isn't Larger Than Life – And That's What Makes the Film Work

One of the strongpoints of Mohanlal-starrer Neru is that it doesn't sacrifice its main theme or key character in the service of superstardom.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph (who is known for the Drishyam movies), Neru is essentially a courtroom drama that deals with a sexual offence. What is striking about the movie is that despite being a 'superstar' film – in which Mohanlal has nailed the role of an anxious lawyer, not unlike how Amitabh Bachchan performed in Pink – the plot mostly revolves around another female character.

Joseph and Shanthi Mayadevi, the film's writer, must be applauded for not making any unnecessary deviations in the story – and Mohanlal, too, for fully understanding that in this script, he isn't a larger-than-life figure. He plays advocate Vijayamohan, who is seen as a weak opponent facing a lethal legal brain, advocate Rajashekar (played by a brilliant Siddique).