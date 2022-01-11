Mohanlal, Mammootty's Support for Assault Survivor, Mere Optics or Big Change?

Almost over 10 hours after the survivor in the Kerala actor sexual assault case put out a social media post about the harrowing attack and her struggle for justice, the superstars of Malayalam cinema - Mohanlal and Mammootty, finally shared her post on their Instagram stories. "Respect" was the message Mohanlal chose to type out while reposting the survivor's note. "With you" was Mammootty's words of support for her via his Insta story.

“Though I am not the one who has committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice,” said a part of the survivor's note. This is the first time that the actor has spoken up via her social media about the assault and ensuing case.

Several Malayalam stars including Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Anna Ben, Nimisha Sajayan and Rima Kallingal were quick to share the survivor's social media post and lend her their support on Monday. Though other stars like Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly too shared the message quite late, all eyes were on the two superstars of Malayalam cinema - Mammootty and Mohanlal, will they, won't they? And though late, they did.