Mohanlal’s ‘Alone’ Review: The Film Puts Your Fandom for Lalettan to the Test

The words "alone" and "lonely" might look like synonyms, but they have two distinct meanings.

You are alone when you are on your own and no one else is present. However, you are lonely when you are feeling sad and left out, even when you have a lot of people around you.

Watching the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal starrer in a packed theatre literally made me feel lonely, but I was pretty sure I wasn't alone in feeling that way.