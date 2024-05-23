Music Composer R Ilaiyaraaja Sends Legal Notice to the Makers of Manjummel Boys

While the producers of Manjummel Boys acknowledged the fact in the title cards, the notice further read that “the same or any underlying gesture cannot be a substitute for our client’s permission/licence/content for such usage."

In continuation of the report, the counsel has called upon the makers to either remove the musical work from the film, paying compensation for its unauthorised usage or obtain the client's permission legally.

The notice has also warned Manjummel Boys' producers Soubhin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony of appropriate criminal and civil proceedings, if they are unable to exercise either of the two options.

Manjummel Boys is about a group of friends who face a string of strange misadventures on a vacation trip to Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. The film stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu.