'Our Love Isn't For Mortals...': 'Manjummel Boys' is an Ode to Male Friendship

(This piece contains spoilers.)

Who hasn't knitted their brows at a clangorous group of man-children creating ruckus at tourist spots in India? They would be climbing onto things clearly marked not to, they would be painting their initials on rocks and carving it on tree trunks.

In Chidambaram's Manjummel Boys, such a group – mostly comprising young men who do odd jobs to make ends meet – saves up and goes on a trip to Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu. It is clear from their actions that they have already thrown caution to the wind.

The 11-member group climb and hang from a seemingly hollowed-out tree at the edge of a ravine that is infamously named 'suicide point'. They are seen jumping up and down on rusty grills that are laid to prevent people from falling into the unfathomable pits in between the rocks that form the cave.