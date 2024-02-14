Mammootty’s Name in 'Bramayugam' Changed Ahead of Film's Release; Here's Why

Mammootty's first look from the film.
Ahead of the theatrical release of Mammootty's Bramayugam, the makers landed in controversy after a Brahmin family filed a court case against the film. The petition, filed by Punjamon Illam, alleged that the horror drama defames their reputation for being involved in evil magic.
According to a report by Live Law, on Wednesday, 14 February, the Kerela High Court closed the family's petition seeking revocation of the film's certificate. The decision comes after the makers changed the name of Mammootty's character in the film from Kunjamon to Kodumon.
In continuation of the Live Law report, the petitioner stated that his family historically engaged in ritualistic practices that were documented in the book 'Aithihymala'.
''If the name of the lead character and its traditional home is not changed the same will cause serious prejudice to the petitioner, his family members, ancestors and successors” the plea stated.
According to the petitioner, no one from the film's crew obtained prior permission from the family about its subject matter. The plea sought to revoke the certification of Bramayugam under Section 5E of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.
As per the report, the makers have also submitted an application to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding the changes in the name of the central character.
Have a look at the film's first look poster here:
Bramayugam is directed by Rahul Sadasivan, and also stars Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Arjun Ashokan in pivotal roles. The film will hit the big screens on 15 February.
