Gay and Nuanced: With 'Kaathal', Mammootty Rewrites How Hero Should Be on Screen

(This article has mild spoilers.)

At a media interaction for director Jeo Baby's Kaathal – The Core, Jyotika called her co-actor Mammootty a "real life, true hero".

Watching him as Mathew Devassy – a middle-aged gay protagonist – in the film, one is inclined to believe so.

A film that sets cash registers ringing is one thing, and a star giving a good performance is another. But an actor's filmography becoming an elevation for an entire industry, and a film becoming a mirror for society at large, where cinema simultaneously is a statement and a work of art, is rare.