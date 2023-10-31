Malayalam Actor Renjusha Menon Dies by Suicide at 35: Report

According to the NDTV report, the police and authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Renjusha's death. The actor's body will also be taken for an autopsy.

Renjusha started her acting career on the small screen with the television show Sthree. The actor also worked as a television anchor before she stepped into film. She was also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and had worked as a producer on several daily soaps.

Renjusha is known for her works in films and shows like City of God, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, Bombay March, Karyasthan, One Way Ticket, and Athbhutha Dweepu, among others.

Renjusha is survived by her father, CG Ravindranath and mother, Umadevi.