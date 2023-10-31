Malayalam Actor Renjusha Menon Dies by Suicide at 35: Report

Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon dies by suicide.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon was reportedly found dead at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, 30 October. According to a report by NDTV, the 35-year-old actor has died by suicide.
Renjusha was reportedly found hanging in her apartment, which she shared with her actor-husband Manoj. As per reports, the actor had been facing financial troubles for a while.
According to the NDTV report, the police and authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Renjusha's death. The actor's body will also be taken for an autopsy.
Renjusha started her acting career on the small screen with the television show Sthree. The actor also worked as a television anchor before she stepped into film. She was also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and had worked as a producer on several daily soaps.
Renjusha is known for her works in films and shows like City of God, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, Bombay March, Karyasthan, One Way Ticket, and Athbhutha Dweepu, among others.
Renjusha is survived by her father, CG Ravindranath and mother, Umadevi.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
