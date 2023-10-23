'Leo' Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Collects Rs 400 Crore Worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo is inching towards the Rs 450 crore mark at the global box office. As per reports, Leo has crossed Rs 400 crore ($48 million) worldwide. On Sunday (22 October), the film reportedly earned around Rs 49 crore net in India.

On the first day of its release, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial earned Rs 64.8 crore, split among four different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The Tamil version earned the most, raking in Rs 48.96 crore, while the Telugu version minted Rs 12.9 crore. Earnings from the film's Hindi and Kannada versions stood at Rs 2.8 crore and Rs 14 lakh respectively. The earnings slowed on the following day, but it picked up over the weekend.