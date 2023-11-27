'Kantara Chapter 1' Teaser: Rishab Shetty is Back in a Ferocious Avatar

In Kantara, Rishab was seen in three different avatars, one of the most popular being the Panjuluri Deva. In the new teaser, the actor can be seen sporting long hair with a trishool in his hand.

The teaser suggests that the prequel will take the audience farther back into the story during the reign of Kadambas. Kadambas were an ancient royal family from Karnataka who ruled northern Karnataka and the Konkan from 345 to 540 CE.

According to a popular legend surrounding their origin, the Trilochana Kadamba emerged from the sweat of Lord Shiva.

Kantara Chapter 1 will reportedly hit the big screens in 2024. The film will go on floors later this month.