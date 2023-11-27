Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Kantara Chapter 1' Teaser: Rishab Shetty is Back in a Ferocious Avatar

'Kantara Chapter 1' Teaser: Rishab Shetty is Back in a Ferocious Avatar

'Kantara Chapter 1' starring Rishab Shetty will reportedly hit the big screens in 2024.
A still from the teaser.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still from the teaser.</p></div>
Hombale Films, the makers of Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty, finally unveiled the first teaser from the film's prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, on 27 November. In the teaser, Rishab is introduced as Shiva, in a never-before-seen avatar.

He asks the viewers whether they can see the "light" that will help them look both into the past and the future.

Have a look at it here:

In Kantara, Rishab was seen in three different avatars, one of the most popular being the Panjuluri Deva. In the new teaser, the actor can be seen sporting long hair with a trishool in his hand.

The teaser suggests that the prequel will take the audience farther back into the story during the reign of Kadambas. Kadambas were an ancient royal family from Karnataka who ruled northern Karnataka and the Konkan from 345 to 540 CE.

According to a popular legend surrounding their origin, the Trilochana Kadamba emerged from the sweat of Lord Shiva.

Kantara Chapter 1 will reportedly hit the big screens in 2024. The film will go on floors later this month.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

