Kamal Haasan Joins Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Project K'

Kamal Haasan joins project K.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Kamal Haasan is all set to join Nag Ashwin's film Project K. The makers took to Twitter to announce the news. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan will play the leading roles in the film while Kamal Haasan will portray an antagonist, as per reports.
The production house tweeted, “ Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK.”
The video opened with the text, “We needed someone whose shadow could cover the earth. There was only one… Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.”
Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Kamal Haasan to the film with an Instagram post. He wrote, “Welcome Kamal .. great working with you again .. it’s been a while,” he wrote.
Prabhas also took to Instagram to express his joy, “A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honoured beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment.”
The makers announced that the film will release on 12 January 2024. The film being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will release in multiple languages across the country.
