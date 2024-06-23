Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking: Prabhas Film Mints $2.6 Million in North America

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking: Prabhas Film Mints $2.6 Million in North America

Published:

Prabhas in a poster from Kalki 2898 AD.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@prabhas)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prabhas in a poster from <em>Kalki 2898 AD.</em></p></div>
Advanced bookings for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, have opened in North America. The film, releasing on Thursday, has already sold over 77,000 tickets and made $2.6 million in sales in the country.

Prathyangira Cinemas, the distributor of the film in North America, wrote on X: “77,777+ tickets sold in North America. Prabhas is taking the box office by storm with audience flocking to see the Rebel Star in action in 3 more days.”

Sharing another poster of Prabhas from the film, they added, "RAMPAGE in TOP GEAR. Kalki 2898 AD's total North America pre-sales have crossed $2.6 million. Prabhas' performance is going to be wild in the coming days."

Nag’s Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal, and Disha Patani. Set in a dystopian future, the film follows the people of Kasi as they struggle for basic resources and await the Kalki avatar. It will be released in theatres on June 27.

