'Preparing Deepika For a Healthy Baby': Yoga Trainer On Actor's Prenatal Routine

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2024, celebrity yoga expert Anshukla Parwani opened up about soon-to-be-mother, actor Deepika Padukone's yoga routine during her pregnancy.

In an interview with NDTV, the trainer spoke about how physical activity is important for pregnant women unlike the popular opinion. "I mean right now we are looking at it very holistically. She is carrying a child so we have to look at it very carefully. We are going through a prenatal routine with her constantly, making sure every trimester is different. Preparing her for a very healthy baby and making sure that she is at her best throughout her pregnancy. So it is not only about how she is looking on the outside."

"It is so beautiful to work with someone who is already so aware. We are just looking at it like a healthy time in her life. She is enjoying her pregnancy, she is moving and is so active," she added.