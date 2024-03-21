Janhvi Kapoor Shares Pics With Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan At 'RC16' Launch

Janhvi Kapoor, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan at the launch of RC16.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share photos from the grand launch of her yet-to-be-titled film, which is being called RC16 as of now. Janhvi attended the event in Hyderabad.
Posting pictures with Chiranjeevi and her co-star Ram Charan Janhvi captioned the post, "Special day, special beginnings #grateful #rc16."
The makers welcomed Janhvi onboard the project on her 27th birthday this year. Other details about the project have not been shared as of now.
Janhvi Kapoor with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi at the launch of RC16.
Janhvi wore a green saree for the event.
Janhvi and Ram Charan starred together in the untitled film, which is being called RC16 as of now.
Janhvi and the team of RC16 at the film's launch.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)