Janhvi Kapoor Shares Pics With Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan At 'RC16' Launch

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share photos from the grand launch of her yet-to-be-titled film, which is being called RC16 as of now. Janhvi attended the event in Hyderabad.

Posting pictures with Chiranjeevi and her co-star Ram Charan Janhvi captioned the post, "Special day, special beginnings #grateful #rc16."

The makers welcomed Janhvi onboard the project on her 27th birthday this year. Other details about the project have not been shared as of now.