Janhvi Kapoor Joins Ram Charan In 'RC 16'; Makers Share News On Her Birthday

Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu film debut with Devara.

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to star alongside Ram Charan in her second Telugu movie. The untitled film, currently being called RC 16, is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. On Janhvi's 27th birthday on Wednesday, 6 March, the makers welcomed her onboard the project. The production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a photo of Janhvi in a saree and captioned the photo as, "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor."

No other details about the project has been shared.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will make her Telugu film debut with Devara, in which she will co-star with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Topics:  Ram Charan   Janhvi Kapoor 

