'Jailer' Box Office Day 7: Rajinikanth's Film Collects Rs 450 Crore Worldwide

Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Rajinikanth's most-anticipated film of the year, Jailer, is soon expected to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the global box office, as per reports. The film, helmed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India on Independence Day. On the seventh day of its release, the film made Rs 15 crore domestically.
According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer’s worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 450.80 crore.
The analyst claims that Jailer is the "fastest ever in the history of Tamil Cinema to reach Rs 150 crore in just seven days."
Have a look at his tweet here:
Jailer opened with a whopping collection of Rs 95.78 crore in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's nett domestic collection stands at Rs 225.65 crore.
In addition to Rajinikanth, Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and Mohanlal in pivotal roles.
