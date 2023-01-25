'I Am Thrilled': MM Keeravani Reacts to RRR's Oscar Nomination

Rajamouli also took to social media to react, he said, "My peddanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film... I can't ask for more... I am currently doing 'Naatu Naatu' more vigorously than Tarak and Charan."

Rajamouli's film has left audiences all around enthralled and the song has received immense accolades from the West. It has bagged a Golden Globe award for ‘Best Original Song’ as well.

The epic action drama currently has its sequel under development.

The Oscars will be held on 12 March 2023.