'I Am Thrilled': MM Keeravani Reacts to RRR's Oscar Nomination

MM Keeravani Reacts to RRR's Oscar nomination.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
RRR composer MM Keeravani who is reeling from the success of his song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has now bagged an Oscars nomination on Tuesday, 24 January for the same. Keeravani recently reacted to receiving the nomination talking about how he thinks that the song is like his child.
Keeravani spoke to Deadline talking about his feelings after being nominated for the Oscars. He said:
"Yesterday, he was an infant in my cradle. And now my son is going places and bagging a good name for me. I’m like a proud father. I’m very grateful for this brainchild. And for all the people who made this big wave possible,” he said," he added.
Rajamouli also took to social media to react, he said, "My peddanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film... I can't ask for more... I am currently doing 'Naatu Naatu' more vigorously than Tarak and Charan."
Rajamouli's film has left audiences all around enthralled and the song has received immense accolades from the West. It has bagged a Golden Globe award for ‘Best Original Song’ as well.
The epic action drama currently has its sequel under development.
The Oscars will be held on 12 March 2023.
