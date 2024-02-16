Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Devara': Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's Film Release Postponed; New Poster Unveiled

'Devara' stars Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.
Jr NTR in the new poster for Devara.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

The theatrical release of Devara, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, has been postponed. The film, which was earlier slated for a 5 April release, has now been pushed to 10 October.

The makers announced the news on social media by unveiling a new poster from the film featuring the RRR actor.

In the poster, Jr NTR is seen in a menacing avatar, dressed in a brown shirt and black trousers. Sharing the same with his fans on X (formerly Twitter), Jr NTR captioned the post, "#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24."

Have a look:

Devara is the second collaboration between Jr NTR and Koratala after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. The film also marks Saif and Janhvi's Telugu film debuts.

According to reports, Devara features Jr NTR in a double role as the father and the son.

