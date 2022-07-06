Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Regal Look From 'Ponniyin Selvan' Revealed

Ponniyin Selvan, based on the Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, will release in two parts, and Ponniyin Selvan Part: 1 is scheduled to release on 30 September. The film is directed and produced by Mani Ratnam.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, there is Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan and Trisha as Kundavai.