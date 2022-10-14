'A Must Watch': Dhanush Praises Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara', Congratulates Makers

Kantara is backed by the banner behind KGF
Photo courtesy: Twitter
Kantara, which is fast becoming a blockbuster Kannada-language action thriller film, is now enjoying being the highest-rated Indian language film according to reports. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films. And now, Dhanush has heaped praises on the film.
On Friday, Dhanush took to Twitter, calling the film a 'must watch'. He wrote, “Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."
It has also become the highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb according to reports. The film has secured an IMDb rating of 9.5 to set a record. This means that it has a higher rating than Yash's KGF 2 rated, 8.4 and the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR, 8.
Kantara is a box office success and is swiftly crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. The makers have released the film in other Indian languages. While the Hindi dubbed version has opened on Friday, the Tamil and Telugu versions will release on Saturday.
