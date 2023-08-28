'Insult to Kirpan': Sikhs Object to Yaarian 2 Song, SGPC Threatens Legal Action

A still from the song 'Saure Ghar' that has sparked outrage among Sikhs.
(Screengrab from T-Series YouTube channel)
A song in an upcoming Hindi film Yaarian 2 has sparked outrage among the Sikh community for allegedly insulting the Kirpan, one of the five articles of faith in Sikhism.
The song, titled Saure Ghar, shows a clean-shaven male actor dancing while wearing the Kirpan.
In a statement expressing "strong objection to the song", the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said "An actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted. This has seriously hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community across the globe".
Explaining the religious reason behind their objection, the SGPC added, "Only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear Kirpan as per Sikh Code of Conduct of Akal Takht Sahib and the right given by the Constitution of India".
The SGPC has urged that the song be taken down from the official YouTube channel of TSeries, the company that has produced the film.
The SGPC has sent its objections to the ministries of Information and Broadcasting, Information Technology and the Central Board of Film Certification.
"If the videos are not taken down from public view, we shall initiate the legal proceedings are per law for hurting religious sentiments of minority Sikh community," SGPC has said.
Several individual Sikh users also posted their objections on X (previously Twitter).
The film Yaarian 2 has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezan and Pearl V Puri.
The filmmakers are yet to respond to the controversy. This copy will be updated as and when they do.
