'Sarpatta Parambarai' Takes You to a Boxing Ring In 1970s Madras: Arya

Sarpatta Parambarai will transport you to a boxing ring set in Madras in the 1970s, said actor Arya about his upcoming film. Directed by Pa Ranjith the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 22 July. This comes after several films have decided to skip theatrical releases and opt for digital premieres in view of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

The Quint caught up with Arya to discuss the rigorous training he underwent for the role and his experience of working with Pa Ranjith.

The plot of Sarpatta Parambarai is set in North Madras of the 1970s and revolves around a fight between two boxing clans– Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai.