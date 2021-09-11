Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Perform Aarti

A very special time of the year is here, when we open our homes to the divine Lord Ganesha, and Bollywood is not one to hold back. Several celebrities posted pictures of them at a Ganpati pooja, whereas others shared pictures of the idols they welcomed home too.

Among these celebrities were Sachin Tendulkar, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, who shared videos and pictures of the celebrations.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "On the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, offering flowers to Lord Ganesha and all the other Gods & Goddesses, under Aai’s guidance. 😇गणपती बाप्पा मोरया!🙏🏻Happy #GaneshChaturthi."