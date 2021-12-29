There is Competition Between Jr NTR and Ram Charan, no Rivalry: SS Rajamouli

Sir, you always seem so calm and composed, but I’m sure that there must be times when there are butterflies in your stomach, there is some nervousness. Is that usually when you write a screenplay and you’re about to narrate it and you don’t know what kind of reaction you are going to get or is it probably before the first day of your shoot, or is at a time like this when you are about to release a film and you don’t how people are going to react or how critics are going to react?

SS Rajamouli: When I write the screenplay, that is the time when I am the happiest, because there is no restriction, there is nothing, it’s just your thoughts that keep flowing. I’m also happy when I'm narrating the story because I’m sure that I can impress my actors with my narration skills. I'm a good storyteller. During the shoot, what tenses me the most is, when we have these big units and something goes wrong. Like, for example, we were shooting the interval sequence for 65 nights. There were about 100 actors flown in from different countries to play their part and each day cost us 75 lakhs. One night of shooting cost 75 lakhs. In those times, if something is not happening on the clock, I get really really tense, I get really really angry, I get really really upset, I blow my top off, during those times. Other than that, I’m pretty much calm and composed and once everything goes out, once the prints are out for delivery and I have nothing else to do, then yes, there is anxiousness, obviously there is confidence and there's anxiousness. Both will be there until the film releases and we get the report.