I Still Remember Ajay Devgn's Entry In 'Phool Aur Kaante': Jr NTR at 'RRR' Event

Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR at the trailer launch of RRR.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
The much awaited trailer launch event of SS Rajamouli's RRR took place in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. The filmmaker along with Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt were present at the launch, Ram Charan had to miss being part of the event due to personal engagements. Once the trailer of RRR was shown on the big screen, team RRR took questions from the media about their upcoming film.
When asked about his experience of working with Ajay Devgn in RRR, Jr NTR said that he's been a fan of Devgn since he was a kid. "Please do not even compare me with Ajay sir, we were kids who grew up watching his films. He was our very own action superstar then and he is now. I still remember his entry in Phool Aur Kaante, where he was standing on top of 2 bikes and we used to wonder, aisa kaise ho sakta hai yaar and can I do it, and my mom was like 'No! This happens only in movies, it doesn't happen in real life'. That entry for me was like crazy!".
Ajay Devgn said that though he didn't get a chance to act with Jr NTR in RRR, the Telugu star did visit the sets when Devgn was working and they had a good time, had lunch and shared stories with each other.
Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR at the RRR trailer launch.
One of the questions that filmmaker SS Rajamouli responded to was about living up to the expectations the audience had from him after a blockbuster like Baahubali. "Obviously a lot of people will be expecting the same kind of film after Baahubali. We can't keep bringing the same film again and again. But the trick is, if you look deeply, they're not looking for another Baahubali. They're waiting for the kind of experience they had in the film. The kind of emotion they felt in the film. That's what they want," said Rajamouli.
SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, DVV Danayya and Jayantilal Gada at the trailer launch of RRR.
He further added, "I'm aware of the kind of anticipation the people have. I will be focusing more on the story, the character, the relationship between the characters, and the emotional highs that we get when we watch the characters. The previous assets including posters, songs and trailers will help us bring the audiences to the theatre. The moment they come in to the theatre and watch 2-3 minutes of the film, they'll know what the film is."
Alia Bhatt at the RRR trailer launch.
Speaking about how she signed on for RRR, Alia spoke about how the journey began with a chance encounter with Rajamouli at the Hyderabad airport where she declared to him, "Sir! I want to work with you. I will do anything, just give me a part in your film". Luckily, Rajamouli was considering Alia for the role in RRR and they did a few online meetings to firm up the deal and finally Alia went to Hyderabad and formally signed on for the film. "I was willing to do even a walk on part in Rajamouli sir's film because I wanted to be a part of his vision and his cinema," said Alia, who learnt Telugu so that she could deliver her lines in her own voice.
Co-producer Jayantilal Gada said that, RRR will have a 75-90 day run in theatres exclusively without an OTT release. Also, it will release across OTT platforms when it comes online. All eyes are on 7 January 2022 now when RRR roars at the box-office.
