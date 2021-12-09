I Still Remember Ajay Devgn's Entry In 'Phool Aur Kaante': Jr NTR at 'RRR' Event

The much awaited trailer launch event of SS Rajamouli's RRR took place in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. The filmmaker along with Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt were present at the launch, Ram Charan had to miss being part of the event due to personal engagements. Once the trailer of RRR was shown on the big screen, team RRR took questions from the media about their upcoming film.

When asked about his experience of working with Ajay Devgn in RRR, Jr NTR said that he's been a fan of Devgn since he was a kid. "Please do not even compare me with Ajay sir, we were kids who grew up watching his films. He was our very own action superstar then and he is now. I still remember his entry in Phool Aur Kaante, where he was standing on top of 2 bikes and we used to wonder, aisa kaise ho sakta hai yaar and can I do it, and my mom was like 'No! This happens only in movies, it doesn't happen in real life'. That entry for me was like crazy!".

Ajay Devgn said that though he didn't get a chance to act with Jr NTR in RRR, the Telugu star did visit the sets when Devgn was working and they had a good time, had lunch and shared stories with each other.