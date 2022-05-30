Rape-Accused Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu Fails To Return to India

Vijay Babu was accused of sexually assaulting a woman actor, who filed a police complaint on 22 April. She had also put out the details of the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly faced from the producer-actor on Facebook.

However, after he absconded he appeared on a live-streamed Facebook video on April 26 where he disclosed the identity of the survivor. "I respect the law of the land but here I am the victim and my name has come out. So why shouldn't the other party's name come out too," he said.