Pink Floyd Members Reunite After Almost Three Decades to Record Song for Ukraine

The song holds special significance for Gilmour, as his daughter-in-law, artist Janina Pedan is born in Ukraine. In an interview with BBC, he has also expressed his displeasure about UK's involvement in the war, and that they could do more to support the country. He wants the refugees to be welcomed to the country without any bureaucracy-related issues. "My view would be to open the doors and sort of paperwork out later. But government doesn't seem to be following that way of thinking," he said.

Roger Waters, another member of Pink Floyd, does not feature in the video. He left the band in 1985 and has performed with them on rare occasions since, including the Live 8 concert in 2005.

(With inputs from BBC).