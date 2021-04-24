Nawazuddin Siddiqui Slams Celebs Posting Vacation Pictures Online

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In an interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about about how it is inconsiderate and tone-deaf for celebrities to share their vacation pictures online while the country is struggling with COVID19.
He also adds that since celebrities having nothing worthwhile to talk and post about, they choose to flaunt their trips abroad as a way to stay in the news. "What else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ne Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of Covid are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering," he said to Bollywood Hungama.
Earlier, actor Shruti Haasan also gave a similar statement on these vacation pictures and said, "I think gratitude and being thankful for your privilege is what is most important now versus throwing your privilege on people's faces."
The criticism comes amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country. India on Friday, 23 April, reported 3,32,730 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.
People all over the country have been struggling to arrange healthcare facilities and medicines, as hospitals run out of oxygen while trying to cope with the crisis.
