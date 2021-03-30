Viral Tamil Song Enjoy Enjaami Honours Harmony With Nature

Dhee and Arivu in the announcement poster for 'Enjoy Enjaami'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently tweeted his appreciation for the viral music video Enjoy Enjaami, "The most epic track and an equally awesome video ! Listening on loop the past few days & I’m still discovering new sounds and feels !! Hats off to you sir, and @talktodhee her voice her style and attitude so insanely cool. @TherukuralArivu what a rockstar."
Ever since it's release Enjoy Enjaami has garnered a large audience, eventually going viral. It was released by A R Rahman's platform Maajjaa, created to support fresh talent. The song uses the staple music oppari, performed during times of mourning. Singer Dhee lends her vocals to the song, with music by Santhosh Narayanan. Arivu wrote the song and also features on the song in the rap and some of the oppari.
Directed by Amith Krishnan, the music video features the artists in a forest while the dance and music resonates with the vibrations of the Earth. The frames highlight the unity of man and nature.
A still from the 'Enjoy Enjaami' video
Dhee in the 'Enjoy Enjaami' video
Actor Siddharth SONG OF THE YEAR ALERT! My prodigious baby sister @talktodhee burns it up with the once in a generation rapper poet @TherukuralArivu in #EnjoyEnjaami. Love you @Music_Santhosh. This track is ear fire."
Enjoy Enjaami has been widely appreciated by audiences and critics for its catchy lyrics, gripping visuals, and strong message.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined