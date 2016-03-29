A Poet of the People: The Life of Legendary Lyricist Anand Bakshi 

The wordsmith was Santosh’s first choice. After all, of the lyricist’s 3,500 films songs, an incalculable number were anthemic. Consider for instance, just his output for Shakti Samanta, notably Aradhana, Kati Patang and Amar Prem; Raj Kapoor’s Bobby and Satyam Shivam Sundaram; and even a qawwali for Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay which wasn’t used eventually since the film’s running time had skittered beyond control. Never mind. His other Sholay tracks Yeh dosti hum nahin , Holi ke din, Jab tak hai jaan, Koi haseena and Mehbooba Mehbooba for the cult blockbuster, haven’t lost their zing over time.

Circa the pre-production preps of Ashoka, Anand Bakshi wasn’t well – a terminal illness had been detected, and he hardly moved out of his Bandra apartment.

“Santo, I don’t know,” I reasoned. “He may not agree, he has cut down on his work. Besides, you don’t know Urdu and Hindi. How will you understand what he comes up with?”

I sensed that my friend was crestfallen. So, I called Bakshi saab to find out if he would meet Santosh Sivan. He agreed, adding generously, “That’s only because you’ve called up. Come over with this Santosh. We’ll see how it goes? Tell him to come over an hour after you do. Chai peene ke baad un janaab se mil lenge.”

Perhaps a cloud of loneliness and an acceptance of mortality had set in.

The Bandra apartment was well-appointed, dotted with richly upholstered sofas, chairs as well-stuffed as Christmas turkeys, and an ageing carpet. The sunlight, though, just about filtered in.

Elaichi tea, pakoras and Santosh arrived in that order. The two got along famously. Mission accomplished? Not quite. After a month, Bakshi saab called in a panic, “Director bahut accha hai but his assistants are driving me up the wall. I feel they’re not happy with my work, they keep raising objections. I gave them this lyric San sana san, which they had the nerve to say is stale. Stale! We’re not on the same wavelength. With your permission, I want to drop out.”

My permission? “Sir give me five minutes, I’ll just speak to Santosh.”

“No point, I’ve done what I could, they can use my songs or throw them in the dustbin,” he riposted firmly. “I heard that they’re already approached Gulzar for the rest of the songs. That’s fine with me. Leave all this, it’s not your fault, let’s meet as friends. I want to share so many things from my life. Is next Sunday okay with you?”

Evidently, he had many stories to tell. It has been my abiding loss that I couldn’t reconnect. That Sunday never came. Anand Bakshi passed away at the age of 72, following a heart seizure, on 30 March 2002.