Punjabi Singer Diljaan Dies in Road Accident Near Amritsar

Singer Diljaan with legend Asha Bhosle
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Punjabi singer Diljaan died in a road accident after his car collided with a vehicle on the Amritsar-Jalandhar highway. He was found and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Diljaan is survived by his wife and children who reside in Canada but will travel back to India. He became famous after his stint on the reality show Sur Kshetra in 2012 where he was declared the runner up.
Celebrities from the music industry have expressed condolences on social media. Singer Master Saleem posted a picture of Diljaan on Instagram with the caption, "RIP Diljaan @diljaanlive mainu samjh nahi aa reha ki kahan kal da Chota jeha bacha mere samne jawan hoyea bahut aacha mukaaam banaya punjabi gayaki vich so sad bahut zeyada dhakka laga hai man nu parmatma diljaan nu apne charna nal lawe" (RIP Diljaan, I can't even understand how this happened to a child who grew up in front of me and made his name in the Punjabi music industry. So sad. I am taken aback that God called Diljaan so soon)
Commenting under the post, musician Hemant Brijwasi said, "Bahut jyada bura huaa kamaal fankaar c mera praa bahut bahut dukh ho raha h." (This shouldn't have happened. Such an amazing artist. I feel very sad)
Musician Gurinder Kaur Kainth, known by her stage name Miss Pooja, posted Diljaan's picture with the caption, "Can’t believe this ..Rest in love Diljaan ... #MERCY."
According to his Facebook posts from 27 March, Diljaan had two music singles upcoming titled Tere Warge 2 and Hanju. He'd recently also shared the teaser for Tere Warge 2 on Facebook captioned, "Lo ji ajj aa gya Teaser Tere warge2 da dekho te kro share dosto #Diljaan #Rickypal #USbeats #bloodybeat #lakhigill."
