Prateek Kuhad’s Song ‘Kahaan Ho Tum’ Will Take You Back to College

Netflix's Mismatched, starring Rohit Saraf and YouTuber Prajakta Koli, is all set for its digital premiere on 20 November.

Netflix's Mismatched, starring Rohit Saraf and YouTuber Prajakta Koli, is all set for its digital premiere on 20 November. But if you're a Prateek Kuhad fan, here's the new track he recorded for the series, titled 'Kahaan Ho Tum'.

Prateek Kuhad said in a statement, "After a long phone call about the characters and the story arc the line 'Kahaan Ho Tum' immediately popped in my head. I composed the song from there. A very simple and literal idea for a song, that portrays the character of Rishi, who is dead set on finding and falling in love with his one true (or so he thinks) soulmate Dimple.”

Talking about the song and music video, Rohit Saraf said, “'Kahaan Ho Tum' is the kind of song that gives me butterflies in my tummy every time I listen to it. The song has been written from Rishi’s perspective and speaks about his search for true love. I’ve been a fan of Prateek’s music since he first broke out, so I was really excited to know that he would be singing my track. Shooting this song was beautiful because I deeply felt every word. I have always wanted to be a part of something that is composed by Prateek Kuhad and this one’s going to be my song for life.” Prajakta Koli added, “I think Prateek is an emotion himself. His songs hit you right in the feels and connects on a deeper level. I’ve been listening to 'Kaahan Ho Tum' on loop and I’m so glad I could be a part of this love-filled experience.”