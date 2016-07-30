'Kal Ho Naa Ho' to 'Deewana', Birthday Boy Sonu Nigam’s Best Tracks

Sonu Nigam starred as a child artist in many films like Pyaara Dushman, Kaamchor, Ustaadi Ustad Ke, Hum se hai Zamaana, Taqdeer and Betaab between 1980 and 1983.

Nigam began his career in singing with maestro Mohammad Rafi’s cover songs when struggling to find a place in Bollywood. He got his first break in Janum in 1990 but the film never saw the light of the day. His song Accha Sila Diya..., for the album, Bewafa Sanam in 1995 brought him recognition as a playback singer and since then there has been no looking back for the singer who became dubbed the “Rafi clone.”

Sonu is a versatile singer who has sung songs ranging from romantic and soulful to party numbers in Bollywood. His album Deewana in 1999 was highly acclaimed as well.

Today the singer is a year older. Here’s a compilation of his hit tracks starting with the immensely popular Kal Ho Naa Ho... to Sandese Aate Hain... from Border and others.