BTS Yearns For A Hopeful Future With ARMY In Uplifting New Single 'Take Two'

As BTS, the biggest boy band in the world, celebrates their 10-year anniversary since their debut in 2013, their new single 'Take Two' serves as a soulful promise for an even stronger future.

Recorded before the septet embarked on their hiatus, and the two eldest members, Jin and J-Hope went off for their mandatory military enlistments, the surprise track features all the members and takes after their signature alt-pop ballads like 'Yet to Come' and 'Spring Day'.

'Take Two' gracefully intertwines heartfelt lyrics with a melodic soundscape, building a space for hope and unity. As the track unfolds, BTS effortlessly expresses their profound gratitude and unwavering dedication to their fanbase, popularly known as ARMY.

It's remarkable how they consistently yearn for ARMY with the same fervour that fans yearn for them, solidifying their unique connection.