Justin Bieber Suspends Justice World Tour: 'Need To Make My Health The Priority'

Justin Bieber has said that he has been diagnosed with facial paralysis.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Earlier this year in June, Justin Bieber revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The singer had posted a video of himself on social media, sharing the cause behind his partial facial paralysis with his fans.
Recently, the singer put out a note on his official Instagram handle, announcing that he is taking a break from his Justice World Tour, to focus on his health. "I need to make my health the priority right now," he added.
Taking to Instagram Beiber wrote, "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."
"After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and my team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil," he further added.
Speaking about his health issues post-concert, he wrote, "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this exclamation point I love you all passionately."
Bieber had also cancelled a few shows on his Justice World Tour, earlier in June, due to his illness. The singer had revealed on Instagram in the same month that he struggled with movements on the right side of his face. It included blinking his eye, smiling from the right side of his mouth, or simply moving his nostril.
Bieber postponed his early June tour in Washington DC, New York City, and Toronto, and then continued the rest of his North American leg of the tour after that.
Justice World Tour was launched in March this year.