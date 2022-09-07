Justin Bieber Suspends Justice World Tour: 'Need To Make My Health The Priority'

Taking to Instagram Beiber wrote, "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

"After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and my team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil," he further added.

Speaking about his health issues post-concert, he wrote, "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this exclamation point I love you all passionately."