'His Voice Brought Joy to Millions': Celebs Mourn the Demise of Bhupinder Singh

Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas also mourned the death of veteran musician. Udhas said, "Shocked, saddened and devasted by the news of our Bhupi Ji's passing. He was not only a wonderful human being, but an excellent singer and a brilliant musician. I am fortunate that I got an opportunity to spend a lot of time with him because we started 'Khazana Ghazal Festival' in 2001. Since the inception from the first year, Bhupi ji was involved with Khazana."

He further added that "He was always very supportive. We all looked upto him. I fondly used to call him 'Bade Bhaiyaa' (big brother). It's a sad day for music in India, especially Ghazal. He was a man with this unique golden voice. Nobody could ever copy that voice. You won't hear another Bhuphi. He will always be missed."