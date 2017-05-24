Jukebox: Bid Monday Blues Adieu With These Rajesh Roshan Numbers

Rajesh Roshan seems to have got his musical genes from his dad, the acclaimed music director Roshan, the man behind some of the biggest musical hits from the 1960s. Rajesh, is of course known for all the chartbusters in his brother Rakesh Roshan’s films - from Khudgarz to Kaabil. In a career spanning over 4 decades, Rajesh has won the Filmfare Award twice, for the music of Julie (1975) and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000).