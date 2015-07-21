Growing Up With Mukesh and His Biggest Fan, My Dad

Being an ’80s kid, I grew up with the peppy numbers of Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Anu Malik, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and the likes. But all through my childhood, I was intrigued by the nasal melodies of a guy named Mukesh that my dad used to hum ALL the time.

Poking fun behind his back, my sister and I mocked his ‘ancient’ taste in music, but secretly marvelled at its simplicity and warmth. My dad is the legendary singer’s biggest fan I know, and has always had a Mukesh melody for every situation.

After a Tiff with Mom