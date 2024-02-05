Grammy Awards 2024: Here's The Full List of Winners

Taylor Swift won the Grammy for best pop vocal album for 'Midnights'.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The 66th annual Grammy Awards were presented on Sunday, 4 February. The ceremony took place in Los Angeles and Trevor Noah returned as the host for the fourth time. Moreover, Taylor Swift, won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Midnights' and Billie Eilish took home the Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'What Was I Made For?'
Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band ‘Shakti’ bagged the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for ‘This Moment’.
Here's a complete list of winners:
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – 'What Was I Made For?' from Barbie
Best Pop Vocal Album
Taylor Swift – 'Midnights'
Best R&B Song
SZA – 'Snooze'
Best Country Album
Lainey Wilson – 'Bell Bottom Country'
Best Música Urbana Album
Karol G – 'Mañana Será Bonito'
Best Pop Solo Performance
Miley Cyrus – 'Flowers'
Best Progressive R&B Album
SZA – 'SOS'
Best R&B Performance
Coco Jones – 'ICU'
Best Folk Album
Joni Mitchell – 'Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)'
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Theron Thomas
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – 'Ghost in the Machine'
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – 'Rumble'
Best Pop Dance Recording
Kylie Minogue – 'Padam Padam'
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Fred again.. – 'Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)'
Best Traditional R&B Performance
PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – 'Good Morning'
Best R&B Album
Victoria Monét – 'Jaguar II'
Best Rap Performance
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – 'Scientists & Engineers'
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Lil Durk featuring J Cole – 'All My Life'
Best Rap Song
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – 'Scientists & Engineers'
Best Rap Album
Killer Mike – 'Michael'
Best Solo Country Performance
Chris Stapleton – 'White Horse'
Best Country Song
Chris Stapleton – 'White Horse'
Best Song Written for Visual Media
'What Was I Made For?' from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – 'What’s in a Name?'
Best Global Music Album
Shakti – 'This Moment'
Best African Music Performance
Tyla – 'Water'
Best Musical Theater Album
'Some Like It Hot'
Best Alternative Music Album
boygenius – 'The Record'
Best Alternative Music Performance
Paramore – 'This Is Why'
Best Rock Album
Paramore – 'This Is Why'
Best Rock Song
boygenius – 'Not Strong Enough'
Best Metal Performance
Metallica – '72 Seasons'
Best Rock Performance
boygenius – 'Not Strong Enough'
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – 'I Remember Everything'
