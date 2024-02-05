Grammy Awards 2024: Here's The Full List of Winners

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Music Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Grammy Awards 2024: Here's The Full List of Winners

Taylor Swift won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Midnights'.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The 66th annual Grammy Awards were presented on Sunday, 4 February. The ceremony took place in Los Angeles and Trevor Noah returned as the host for the fourth time. Moreover, Taylor Swift, won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Midnights' and Billie Eilish took home the Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'What Was I Made For?'

Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band ‘Shakti’ bagged the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for ‘This Moment’.

Here's a complete list of winners:

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – 'What Was I Made For?' from Barbie

Best Pop Vocal Album

Taylor Swift – 'Midnights'

Best R&B Song

SZA – 'Snooze'

Best Country Album

Lainey Wilson – 'Bell Bottom Country'

Best Música Urbana Album

Karol G – 'Mañana Será Bonito'

Best Pop Solo Performance

Miley Cyrus – 'Flowers'

Best Progressive R&B Album

SZA – 'SOS'

Best R&B Performance

Coco Jones – 'ICU'

Best Folk Album

Joni Mitchell – 'Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)'

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – 'Ghost in the Machine'

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – 'Rumble'

Best Pop Dance Recording

Kylie Minogue – 'Padam Padam'

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Fred again.. – 'Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)'

Best Traditional R&B Performance

PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – 'Good Morning'

Best R&B Album

Victoria Monét – 'Jaguar II'

Best Rap Performance

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – 'Scientists & Engineers'

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Lil Durk featuring J Cole – 'All My Life'

Best Rap Song

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – 'Scientists & Engineers'

Best Rap Album

Killer Mike – 'Michael'

Best Solo Country Performance

Chris Stapleton – 'White Horse'

Best Country Song

Chris Stapleton – 'White Horse'

Best Song Written for Visual Media

'What Was I Made For?' from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – 'What’s in a Name?'

Best Global Music Album

Shakti – 'This Moment'

Best African Music Performance

Tyla – 'Water'

Best Musical Theater Album

'Some Like It Hot'

Best Alternative Music Album

boygenius – 'The Record'

Best Alternative Music Performance

Paramore – 'This Is Why'

Best Rock Album

Paramore – 'This Is Why'

Best Rock Song

boygenius – 'Not Strong Enough'

Best Metal Performance

Metallica – '72 Seasons'

Best Rock Performance

boygenius – 'Not Strong Enough'

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – 'I Remember Everything'

