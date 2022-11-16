Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce Takes the Lead With 9 Nominations

Beyonce takes the lead in Grammy Awards 2023 nominations.
The nominees for this year's Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 15 November. Beyonce takes the lead with 9 nominations, followed closely by Kendrick Lamar and Adele, with eight and seven nominations each. The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on 5 February in Los Angeles.
Here's the complete list of key nominees:
Record of the Year
1. Don't Shut Me Down
ABBA
Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer
2. Easy On Me
Adele
Greg Kurstin, producer; Julian Burg, Tom Elmhirst & Greg Kurstin, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
3. BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé
Beyoncé, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, producers; Brandon Harding, Chris McLaughlin & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
4. Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige
D’Mile & H.E.R., producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Pat Kelly, engineers/mixers
5. You And Me On The Rock
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Tom Elmhirst & Michael Harris, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
6. Woman
Doja Cat
Crate Classics, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones & Yeti Beats, producers; Jesse Ray Ernster & Rian Lewis, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
7. Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy, producer; Neal Pogue & Karl Wingate, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
8. The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
Beach Noise, producer; Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, Ray Charles Brown Jr., James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
9. About Damn Time
Lizzo
Ricky Reed & Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
10. As It Was
Harry Styles
Tyler Johnson & Kid Harpoon, producers; Jeremy Hatcher & Spike Stent, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Album of the Year
1. Voyage - ABBA
2. 30 - Adele
3. Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
4. Renaissance - Beyonce
5. Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J Blige
6. In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
7. Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
8. Mr Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
9. Special - Lizzo
10. Harry's House - Harry Styles
Song of the Year
1. abcdefu
Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
2. About Damn Time
Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
3. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
4. As It Was
Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
5. Bad Habit
Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
6. BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
7. Easy On Me
Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
8. GOD DID
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
9. The Heart Part 5
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
10. Just Like That
Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
1. Anitta
2. Omar Apollo
3. DOMi & JD Beck
4. Muni Long
5. Samara Joy
6. Latto
7. Måneskin
8. Tobe Nwigwe
9. Molly Tuttle
10. Wet Leg
Best Music Video
1. Easy on Me - Adele
2. Yet to Come - BTS
3. Woman - Doja Cat
4. The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
5. As It Was - Harry Styles
6. All Too Well (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift
Best Rock Album
1. Dropout Boogeys - The Black Keys
2. The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
3. Crawler - Idles
4. Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
5. Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
6. Lucifer On The Sofa - Spoon
Best Rap Album
1. God Did - DJ Khaled
2. I Never Liked You - Future
3. Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
4. Mr Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
5. It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
Best Pop Vocal Album
1. Voyage - ABBA
2. 30 - Adele
3. Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
4. Special - Lizzo
5. Harry's House - Harry Styles
Best Global Music Album
1. Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
2. Love, Damini - Burna Boy
3. Queen Of Sheba - Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
4. Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
5. Sakura - Masa Takumi
Best Dance / Electronica Album
1. Renaissance - Beyonce
2. Fragments - Bonobo
3. Diplo - Diplo
4. The Last Goodbye - Odesza
5. Surrender - Rufus du Sol
