Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce Takes the Lead With 9 Nominations

Beyonce is closely followed by Kendrick Lamar and Adele, with eight and seven nominations each.
Beyonce takes the lead in Grammy Awards 2023 nominations.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

The nominees for this year's Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 15 November. Beyonce takes the lead with 9 nominations, followed closely by Kendrick Lamar and Adele, with eight and seven nominations each. The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on 5 February in Los Angeles.

Here's the complete list of key nominees:

Record of the Year

1. Don't Shut Me Down
ABBA
Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer

2. Easy On Me
Adele
Greg Kurstin, producer; Julian Burg, Tom Elmhirst & Greg Kurstin, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

3. BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé
Beyoncé, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, producers; Brandon Harding, Chris McLaughlin & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

4. Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige
D’Mile & H.E.R., producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Pat Kelly, engineers/mixers

5. You And Me On The Rock
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Tom Elmhirst & Michael Harris, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

6. Woman
Doja Cat
Crate Classics, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones & Yeti Beats, producers; Jesse Ray Ernster & Rian Lewis, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

7. Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy, producer; Neal Pogue & Karl Wingate, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

8. The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
Beach Noise, producer; Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, Ray Charles Brown Jr., James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

9. About Damn Time
Lizzo
Ricky Reed & Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

10. As It Was
Harry Styles
Tyler Johnson & Kid Harpoon, producers; Jeremy Hatcher & Spike Stent, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

1. Voyage - ABBA

2. 30 - Adele

3. Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

4. Renaissance - Beyonce

5. Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J Blige

6. In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

7. Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

8. Mr Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

9. Special - Lizzo

10. Harry's House - Harry Styles

Song of the Year

1. abcdefu
Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

2. About Damn Time
Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

3. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

4. As It Was
Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

5. Bad Habit
Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

6. BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

7. Easy On Me
Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

8. GOD DID
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

9. The Heart Part 5
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

10. Just Like That
Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

1. Anitta

2. Omar Apollo

3. DOMi & JD Beck

4. Muni Long

5. Samara Joy

6. Latto

7. Måneskin

8. Tobe Nwigwe

9. Molly Tuttle

10. Wet Leg

Best Music Video

1. Easy on Me - Adele

2. Yet to Come - BTS

3. Woman - Doja Cat

4. The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

5. As It Was - Harry Styles

6. All Too Well (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift

Best Rock Album

1. Dropout Boogeys - The Black Keys

2. The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

3. Crawler - Idles

4. Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

5. Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

6. Lucifer On The Sofa - Spoon

Best Rap Album

1. God Did - DJ Khaled

2. I Never Liked You - Future

3. Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

4. Mr Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

5. It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

Best Pop Vocal Album

1. Voyage - ABBA

2. 30 - Adele

3. Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

4. Special - Lizzo

5. Harry's House - Harry Styles

Best Global Music Album

1. Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble

2. Love, Damini - Burna Boy

3. Queen Of Sheba - Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

4. Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

5. Sakura - Masa Takumi

Best Dance / Electronica Album

1. Renaissance - Beyonce

2. Fragments - Bonobo

3. Diplo - Diplo

4. The Last Goodbye - Odesza

5. Surrender - Rufus du Sol

